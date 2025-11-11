November 12 Bank Holiday or not?

November 12, 2025, is a Wednesday, and as per the official list of bank holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India, no bank holiday has been declared across the country on this day. Banks in most parts of India will be open and function normally on Wednesday. The customers will be able to visit their respective branches for all regular banking services related to cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearances, among others.

However, as happens with most days, a few regional holidays might come into play on days when there are local festivals or other events in certain states. Banks under those regional jurisdictions of the RBI may remain closed if the state government has declared a public or restricted holiday. Customers are, therefore, advised to check with the nearest branch or the official state holiday list for any notifications so that inconvenience can be avoided.

November 12, 2025, would be a regular working day for public sector banks, private banks, and cooperative banks in large parts of the country, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. All online banking, ATMs, and UPI services will function normally.

Upcoming major bank holidays in November 2025 are on November 15 (Saturday) for Guru Nanak Jayanti in several states, and toward the end of the month are Thanksgiving observances in some international branches.

In other words, November 12, 2025, is not a bank holiday. All banks will have a usual working day. Customers can perform all their activities without any hindrance. However, it's always better to double-check regional holidays through the RBI holiday calendar or local branch announcements before planning any in-person visits.

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