Jubilee Hills Bypoll: Voting Remains Sluggish, 3 MLAs Booked for MCC Violation

Hyderabad police have registered three cases against several individuals, including three sitting MLAs, for violating the Model Code of Conduct during voting for the Jubilee Hills bypoll on Tuesday (November 11). According to reports, two cases were filed against MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Jatoth Ram Chander Naik, and Ramdas at the Madhuranagar police station.

Another case was booked against former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand at the Borabanda police station.

A BRS delegation led by former minister T. Harish Rao met the Telangana Chief Election Officer, accusing the Congress of mass distribution of sarees, mixers, liquor, and cash in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

The party demanded immediate deployment of CAPF personnel and strict monitoring to prevent voter inducement. Polling began at 7 a.m. on Tuesday. Sluggish voting was observed as only 40.20% voters exercised their franchise as of 3 p.m.

Earlier, BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha was allegedly prevented from entering a polling station in Borabanda. Sunitha, who arrived early in the morning claiming to inspect the booth, was asked by the officer to wait outside. She reportedly said, “Several people are coming here to vote, why are you stopping me?” She also accused the police of colluding with a local rowdy and failing to make preventive arrests, demanding accountability ahead of voting, which continued until 6 p.m.

The Jubilee Hills bypoll was necessitated by the death of sitting BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. A total of 4.01 lakh voters are eligible to cast their votes.

While 58 candidates are in the fray, the contest has shaped into a three-way battle between the ruling Congress, the Opposition BRS, and the BJP.

The BRS has fielded Gopinath’s wife, Maganti Sunitha, while the Congress has nominated Naveen Yadav and the BJP has put up Lanakala Deepak Reddy.