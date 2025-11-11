Delhi Suicide Blast: Al-Falah University Doctors Held in ‘White-Collar Terror’ Case

In a major breakthrough in the investigation into the Delhi Red Fort blast, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has detained three more doctors from Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. This move comes as part of a widening probe into what investigators suspect is a coordinated terror module operating across multiple states.

According to officials, the newly detained doctors include two from Jammu and Kashmir and one from Uttar Pradesh. They are believed to have been in contact with Dr. Umar Mohammad, the suspected driver of the white Hyundai i20 that exploded near the Red Fort Metro station on November 10, killing 13 people and injuring over 20. CCTV footage reportedly showed the car parked for several hours before the powerful explosion ripped through the area, damaging several nearby vehicles.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car contained an improvised explosive device (IED) made using ammonium nitrate and fuel oil (ANFO) components similar to the ones seized in the 2,900 kg cache of explosives recovered from Faridabad’s Dhauj and Fatehpur Taga villages last week. Officials suspect that the material was being stored and possibly assembled in facilities linked to Al-Falah University.

Police teams from Delhi and Haryana conducted multiple raids at university premises and nearby hostels. Several staff members and students have been questioned about the movement of materials and people associated with the detained doctors. Investigators are also probing whether university labs or storage areas were used for assembling explosive devices.

Authorities have described the operation as one of the largest counter-terror crackdowns in recent years, uncovering an alarming network involving white-collar professionals who allegedly used their credentials and facilities to mask illegal activities. Firearms, detonators, and digital evidence were also seized from rented flats connected to the suspects.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has directed security forces across Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra to stay on high alert following these developments. Surveillance has been intensified at major public sites, including airports, railway stations, and government installations.

Though no terror organisation has yet claimed responsibility for the Red Fort blast, intelligence agencies believe the module was preparing for a larger coordinated attack in the national capital region. The NIA, Delhi Police Special Cell, and forensic teams are working jointly to identify the source of the explosives and establish international or domestic funding links.

The arrests of multiple doctors have sent shockwaves through academic and medical circles, as the investigation reveals how educated professionals may have been drawn into extremist activities. As the probe deepens, officials are racing against time to track down remaining members of the network and prevent any further incidents.

Delhi remains on high alert, with security agencies continuing to monitor sensitive zones and strengthen intelligence coordination across state lines.