November 12 School Holiday in Delhi after Red Fort car blast?

Schools and colleges across Delhi will remain open tomorrow, November 12, as there has been no official announcement or directive from the Delhi government regarding any closure. Despite the powerful car explosion near the Red Fort metro station on November 10 that claimed several lives and injured many, educational institutions are expected to function as usual on Wednesday with tightened security in place.

No Official School Closure in Delhi

The Delhi government has not issued any formal order to close schools or colleges following the blast. All educational institutions in the city are set to continue their regular class schedules, and authorities have ensured additional security arrangements across campuses and public areas.

Some private schools have independently decided to conduct online or hybrid classes for younger students as a precautionary step. However, this is not part of any city-wide directive, and parents are advised to stay in touch with their respective schools for any last-minute changes or updates.

Classes to Continue with Enhanced Security

Police and security forces have increased surveillance and patrolling around sensitive areas, including schools, metro stations, and major public places. Institutions have been asked to remain alert and cooperate with security personnel. Most schools are expected to see normal attendance on November 12, with staff ensuring strict safety protocols on campus.

NCR Schools Closed Due to Pollution, Not the Blast

While schools in Delhi will operate normally, several schools in Noida and Ghaziabad will remain closed due to severe air pollution, unrelated to the Red Fort blast. These pollution-related closures have already been in effect for the past few days.

Key Points for Parents and Students

No official announcement of a school holiday in Delhi for November 12.

Regular classes will be held in both government and private schools.

Some private institutions may shift to online or hybrid mode as a precaution.

Schools in Noida and Ghaziabad remain closed due to pollution, not security concerns.

Parents should rely only on official school communications for any updates.

Despite the tragic Red Fort blast and heightened security across the capital, Delhi’s schools and colleges will remain open on November 12. Authorities have emphasized maintaining both public safety and continuity of education.

Also read: November 12 School Holiday or not?