November 12 Stock Market Holiday or not?

The Indian stock market will go about its regular business on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, since no official holiday has been declared by the exchanges. Both BSE and NSE will operate on this day as per their usual weekday schedule.

No Holiday on November 12

November 12 is not a trading holiday, according to the official holiday calendar issued by BSE and NSE for the year 2025. No national festivals, regional events, or bank holidays are held on this date. Therefore, all market segments- Equity, Derivatives, and Currency-will function normally.

Regular Trading Timings

Pre-open session: 9:00 AM to 9:15 AM

Regular Trading Hours: 9:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Closing session: 3:40 PM to 4:00 PM

This means that both BSE and NSE will follow a regular schedule in all segments. Therefore, investors can conduct regular transactions through brokers, trading apps, and financial institutions without any disruption.

Recent Holidays Recap

The last market closure was on November 8 (Saturday) and November 9 (Sunday), since the stock exchanges are always closed on weekends. The next official market holiday may fall later this month on Guru Nanak Jayanti, pending the official exchange calendar.

Also read: November 12 School Holiday or not?