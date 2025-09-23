NEET PG 2025: Supreme Court Defers Irregularities Plea Hearing to September 26

The Supreme Court has postponed hearing the plea about alleged irregularities in the NEET PG 2025 results and answer key. The hearing is now set for September 26, 2025. Meanwhile, medical aspirants are still waiting, because the MCC (Medical Counselling Committee) has not yet published the counselling schedule for All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

Anxiety is growing among thousands of candidates. Some states such as Gujarat, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have already started their state-level counselling rounds, which makes everything more uncertain for students awaiting the national timeline.

The Supreme Court has made the NEET PG case the first item on its agenda for the hearing on September 26. The plea, supported by several student groups, raises questions about discrepancies in scores ranging between 50 to 150 marks. There are concerns about transparency and fairness in the exam process.

With no counselling schedule in sight from the MCC and judicial clarity delayed, many students are stuck in limbo. The upcoming Supreme Court hearing is expected to be crucial: its decision may determine how and when the counselling process for NEET PG 2025 proceeds.