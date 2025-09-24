RRB NTPC 2025 Notification: Indian Railways Announces 8,875 Vacancies — Full Details Here

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a major notification for job seekers with 8,875 vacancies under the NTPC Recruitment 2025-26. Issued on September 23, 2025, the notification offers opportunities for both graduate and undergraduate candidates across different zones of Indian Railways.

The recruitment drive includes popular posts such as Station Master, Goods Guard, Clerk, Typist, and more. Selected candidates will be appointed under the 7th Pay Commission, making this one of the most sought-after government job opportunities of the year.

RRB NTPC 2025: Key Dates

Notification released: September 23, 2025

Application start date: October 2025 (expected)

Application end date: November/December 2025 (tentative)

Application mode: Online through regional RRB websites

RRB NTPC 2025: Selection Process

The recruitment will be conducted in multiple stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT-1)

Computer-Based Test (CBT-2)

Skill/Aptitude Tests (where applicable)

Document Verification & Medical Examination

RRB NTPC 2025: Application Fees

General, OBC, EWS: ₹500

SC, ST, PwD, Women, Ex-Servicemen: ₹250

(Fees to be paid online only)

How to Apply for RRB NTPC 2025