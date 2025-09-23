AIBE 20 Registration 2025: Bar Council of India to Open Applications Soon

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is set to open registrations for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 20 for 2025. Aspiring lawyers will be able to check the official notification and register online at the official website: allindiabarexamination.com. The exam is expected to be conducted in late December 2025.

The official AIBE notification will provide complete details on exam dates, eligibility criteria, application fees, and other important instructions.

Key Highlights of AIBE 20 Registration

Here’s a quick overview of the upcoming AIBE 20 registration process:

How to Register for AIBE 20

Candidates can follow these steps to complete their registration:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

Click on the ‘Registration AIBE-XX’ link on the homepage.

Create an account by entering the required details.

Fill in personal and educational information and upload necessary documents.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria for AIBE 20

Candidates must fulfill the following criteria to appear for AIBE 20:

Possess a 3-year or 5-year LLB degree from a recognized university.

Be registered with a State Bar Council.

Final-year law students without backlogs are also eligible to apply.

The exam evaluates a candidate’s knowledge of law and competence to practice. Clearing the AIBE is mandatory to obtain the Certificate of Practice (CoP), which is essential for practicing law in India.

Documents Required for Registration

Candidates should keep the following documents ready for AIBE 20 registration: