ICAI CA Exam Dates 2025 Announced: Check Full Schedule Here

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the exam dates for the CA January 2025 examinations. The schedule covers Foundation, Intermediate, Final courses, along with specialized assessments in International Taxation and Insurance & Risk Management.

As per ICAI, the registration process for the January 2025 attempt will open on November 3, 2025, and continue till November 16, 2025 without a late fee. Candidates who miss the deadline can still apply until November 19, 2025, by paying the prescribed late fee. Aspirants will also have the option to write the exams in either English or Hindi.

ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Schedule

Final Course

Group 1: January 5, 7, 9, 2025

Group 2: January 11, 13, 16, 2025

Intermediate Course

Group 1: January 6, 8, 10, 2025

Group 2: January 12, 15, 17, 2025

Foundation Course

Papers 1, 2, 5: January 18, 20, 22, 24, 2025

Papers 3, 4: January 18, 20, 22, 24, 2025

International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT—AT)

All Papers: January 13, 16, 2025

Insurance & Risk Management Technical Exam

All Papers: January 9, 11, 13, 16, 2025

The official notification also highlights that no examinations will be conducted on Wednesday, January 14, 2025, in observance of Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal festivals across India.

Candidates can access the complete exam schedule and related details directly on the official ICAI website — icai.org