ICAI CA Exam Dates 2025 Announced: Check Full Schedule Here
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the exam dates for the CA January 2025 examinations. The schedule covers Foundation, Intermediate, Final courses, along with specialized assessments in International Taxation and Insurance & Risk Management.
As per ICAI, the registration process for the January 2025 attempt will open on November 3, 2025, and continue till November 16, 2025 without a late fee. Candidates who miss the deadline can still apply until November 19, 2025, by paying the prescribed late fee. Aspirants will also have the option to write the exams in either English or Hindi.
ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Schedule
Final Course
- Group 1: January 5, 7, 9, 2025
- Group 2: January 11, 13, 16, 2025
Intermediate Course
- Group 1: January 6, 8, 10, 2025
- Group 2: January 12, 15, 17, 2025
Foundation Course
- Papers 1, 2, 5: January 18, 20, 22, 24, 2025
- Papers 3, 4: January 18, 20, 22, 24, 2025
International Taxation Assessment Test (INTT—AT)
- All Papers: January 13, 16, 2025
Insurance & Risk Management Technical Exam
- All Papers: January 9, 11, 13, 16, 2025
The official notification also highlights that no examinations will be conducted on Wednesday, January 14, 2025, in observance of Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal festivals across India.
Candidates can access the complete exam schedule and related details directly on the official ICAI website — icai.org