September 24 School Holiday or not?

As the festive season continues, many parents and students are wondering whether schools will be open or closed on September 24, 2025. While some states have already started their Dussehra and regional festivities, others are observing regular classes, with certain exceptions based on local holidays.

States With School Holidays on September 24, 2025

West Bengal: Following unprecedented heavy rainfall and flooding in Kolkata and surrounding areas, the West Bengal government has announced early Puja holidays for all state-run schools and higher education institutions. Schools will remain closed on September 24 and 25, ahead of the official Durga Puja holidays starting September 26. This decision was taken to ensure student safety and prevent accidents due to waterlogged streets.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools continue to remain closed for Dussehra holidays, which started on September 22 and will last until October 2, with classes resuming on October 3.

Telangana: Students are on holiday for Dussehra and Bathukamma celebrations, and schools will remain closed on September 24.

Karnataka: The state is observing Dussehra holidays, which began on September 22, and will continue through September 24.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools will remain closed on September 24 as the region observes holidays following Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s Birthday on September 23.

States Where Schools Remain Open on September 24, 2025

In most other parts of India, schools are expected to operate normally on September 24. This includes Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, Haryana, Odisha, Bihar, Assam, and Kerala. Parents are advised to stay updated through official school or district notifications, as occasional local closures may be declared due to festivals, weather, or other events.

Upcoming Regional and Festival Holidays

Navratri: While schools in northern India observe certain closures during Navratri, the main holiday falls later in the festival period.

Durga Puja: Eastern states such as West Bengal will officially start Durga Puja holidays on September 26, following the early closure on September 24–25.

Bathukamma Festival: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will celebrate this festival on September 27.

Mahalaya Amavasya: Observed on September 27 in eastern states, though it does not typically affect school schedules.

Conclusion

On September 24, 2025, schools in West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Jammu & Kashmir will remain closed due to a combination of Dussehra, regional festivals, and emergency weather-related measures. Meanwhile, most other states, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal’s unaffected districts, and Odisha, will have regular school operations. Parents and students should continue monitoring official announcements, as additional localized closures may occur due to festivals or unforeseen circumstances.

Also read: West Bengal Schools and Colleges Holidays on September 24-25 Due to Heavy Rainfall