West Bengal Schools and Colleges Holidays on September 24-25 Due to Heavy Rainfall

The West Bengal Education Department announced that all schools and colleges holidays in the state on September 24 and 25 due to incessant heavy rains, which have brought normal life to a standstill.

As per the official communiqué, the class suspension will be effective across government, government-aided, and sponsored schools at primary, upper primary, secondary, and higher secondary levels. Schools in hill areas have been exempted from this order.

The order, made by the School Education Department Secretary, was ratified by the competent authority with the sole objective of keeping students, teachers, and employees safe.

To enforce the order, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education and West Bengal Board of Primary Education presidents have been directed to distribute the orders for closure. Copies of the notification have also been provided to top officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of Mass Education & Extension and Library Services and the Principal Secretaries of Technical Education, Health & Family Welfare, and Minority Affairs & Madrasah Education departments.

Government officials have promised that schools will issue new timetables and changes to the school calendar as soon as the weather gets better. The Education Department has called on parents, teachers, and learners to work together in this short-lived suspension, citing that security is their main focus.

This is the second weather-related shutdown of state schools for the year. Those in charge are watching the situation with the rains closely and have assured timely reporting in case further disruptions are needed.

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