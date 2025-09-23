IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Expected Date and Step-by-Step Guide

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) will soon announce the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025 on its official website, ibps.in. Students who appeared for the exam, conducted on August 23 and 24, 2025, can check their scores by using their registration information.

Checking IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025: Step-by-Step Guide

To check their results, candidates must complete the following steps:

Go to the official website of IBPS, which is ibps.in.

Click on the link for the result of the IBPS PO/MT preliminary exam.

A login page will open, asking the candidates to provide their registration number or roll number and date of birth or password.

Once logged in, the result will be visible on the screen.

Candidates should download and save a copy of the result for future use.

Knowledge of the Marking Scheme

IBPS PO Prelims marks are computed according to the official marking scheme, in which one mark is awarded for each correct response and 0.25 marks are lost for each incorrect answer. The aggregate mark is obtained from the correct and incorrect answers in such a manner that the assessment of candidates' performance remains fair.

Next Steps: Mains Examination

Candidates who clear the IBPS PO Prelims 2025 will be eligible to give the mains examination, which is scheduled to take place on October 12, 2025. The mains examination is a very important stage in the process and the candidates have to study well if they want to have a good chance of success.

Participating Banks

The IBPS PO 2025 exam is taken to recruit probationary officers in a number of public sector banks of India, including

Bank of Maharashtra

Canara Bank

Bank of Baroda

Bank of India

Punjab & Sind Bank

UCO Bank

Union Bank of India

Central Bank of India

Indian Bank

Indian Overseas Bank

Punjab National Bank

Stay Updated

Candidates are requested to keep checking the IBPS website regularly for updates and official result declaration. By staying informed, the candidates will not miss any significant deadlines or notifications.

Also read: Maa Brahmacharini Day 2: Self-Discipline Tips for Students and Professionals