Popular singer Zubeen Garg’s last rites were conducted with full state honours on Tuesday at Kamarkuchi village, about 20 km from Guwahati.

The singer passed away in Singapore on September 19 at the age of 52. While initial reports suggested a scuba diving accident, the official cause of death has been listed as drowning. His mortal remains were later flown to Guwahati, where a second post-mortem was conducted at GMCH, with doctors from AIIMS-Guwahati present.

He was taken on his final journey from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in a flower-decked ambulance. Celebrities and well-wishers paid tribute to the singer over the past two days. Draped in the traditional Assamese gamosa, Zubeen was placed inside a cold glass coffin, accompanied by his 85-year-old father, wife Garima Saikia, and other family members. Before the pyre was lit, thousands of fans followed the cortege, raised slogans, and sang his songs.

All educational institutions in Assam remained closed on Tuesday in respect of the last rites.

Interestingly, Zubeen Garg’s sister, Palmee Borthakur, performed the cremation. Reports suggest this was done “as part of tradition,” though the origin of this practice could not be verified.

Traditionally, cremation is a male-led ritual, performed by the eldest son or closest male relative according to standard Hindu rites. Women, particularly close female relatives, are generally expected to mourn rather than conduct the cremation.

However, exceptions do exist. Among some tribal or indigenous communities in Assam, such as Bodo, Karbi, or Mishing groups, death rituals may allow more flexible or egalitarian roles, occasionally permitting female-led cremation.

More recently, urban or progressive families may have daughters or sisters perform cremation if no male heir is available or if the family wishes to break patriarchal norms for personal or symbolic reasons.

It is likely that Zubeen Garg’s sister conducting the cremation reflects a family-specific choice or modern adaptation, rather than a prescribed ritual in Assamese culture.