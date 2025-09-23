Gautami Chowdary Alleges Husband Dharma Mahesh’s Affair with Rithu Chowdary, Shares CCTV Footage

Social media influencer and actor Dharma Mahesh’s wife, Gautami, has once again stirred controversy with sensational accusations. After earlier alleging that Bigg Boss contestant Ritu Chaudhary frequently visited her husband at odd hours, Gautami has now dropped fresh bombshells—this time targeting Baby fame Kirrak Seetha.

Recalling the film Drinker Sai, where her husband acted alongside Ritu and Kirrak Seetha, Gautami accused the actresses of being too close to Mahesh. She also dragged actress Aishwarya Sharma into the row, calling her “useless.”

The latest spark? Gautami claims Seetha interfered in her restaurant business. “I already run 15 restaurants and was opening my 16th at Gowlidoddi during IPL. I wanted a cricketer for the launch. Suddenly, Seetha texted me saying she could arrange a celebrity—something I never asked her. Why is she involving herself in my business without my knowledge? Clearly, my husband is behind this,” Gautami alleged. She further revealed that Seetha even warned her about how she should run her ventures.

Adding fuel to fire, Gautami revisited her rocky marriage. She revealed that after 13 years of love and a 2019 wedding, her bond with Dharma Mahesh collapsed due to Ritu Chaudhary. “In 2023, when I got pregnant and put on weight, Mahesh told me openly he had lost interest. That’s when Ritu entered our lives. She regularly visited our flat at night, sometimes even sending me away. What business did she have in my house?” Gautami questioned.

The fiery allegations have set social media abuzz, leaving fans of Bigg Boss 8 stunned as the off-screen drama spills out in public.