WWE Raw Results Sep 22: Cody Rhodes vs Seth Rollins Showdown Builds for Crown Jewel

Monday Night Raw came live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, and the show was packed with intensity as storylines from Wrestlepalooza carried over while momentum began building toward Crown Jewel on October 11.

The night opened with Cody Rhodes receiving a thunderous ovation. He addressed his looming showdown with Seth Rollins, holding up the newly revealed Crown Jewel Championship ring as a symbol of what lies ahead. Their fiery exchange set the tone for the evening, with Rollins and his Vision faction mocking Rhodes while hinting at possible interference in their clash. The tension left fans buzzing for their champion versus champion battle next month.

In the women’s division, Rhea Ripley edged out Asuka in a competitive match, winning with a roll-up. The drama escalated afterward when Asuka and Kairi Sane ambushed Ripley in a vicious two-on-one attack. When IYO Sky attempted to intervene, she too was targeted, signaling a dramatic heel turn for Asuka and Sane while leaving Sky isolated from her former allies.

Elsewhere on the card, Penta joined The War Raiders to topple The New Day and Grayson Waller in a wild no-disqualification six-man tag. Bayley earned a decisive victory over Roxanne Perez, showcasing a more ruthless edge. Jey Uso overcame LA Knight in a heated contest, continuing to fuel his complicated rivalry with brother Jimmy Uso and the overarching Vision storyline. Rusev also defeated JD McDonagh, though the focus was more on Dominik Mysterio’s hesitation to support his faction, hinting at fractures within Judgment Day.

This edition of Raw leaned heavily into character development and storyline progression. From betrayals in the women’s division to rising tensions among top factions, WWE used the night to sharpen rivalries and sow seeds of doubt ahead of Crown Jewel. With the stakes rising and alliances crumbling, the road to Perth promises even more twists and turns.