Sai Pallavi Faces Trolling Over Swimsuit Photos, Fans Defend Her

Sai Pallavi, widely admired for her simplicity and traditional on-screen persona, recently became the target of online trolling after vacation pictures with her sister Pooja Kannan surfaced on Instagram. The sisters had enjoyed a beach getaway, and Pooja shared glimpses of their time together with her followers.

Trolls Target Sai Pallavi for Beachwear

While most photos showed Pooja smiling by the shore or posing alongside Sai, a few snaps of Sai Pallavi in a swimsuit drew unwanted attention. Trolls flooded the comment section with remarks contrasting her beach attire with her traditionally modest on-screen image. One user wrote, “So onscreen traditional Sai Pallavi wears a bikini in real life,” while another sarcastically added, “Traditional ammai,” followed by laughing emojis.

Fans Defend the Actress

However, her fans were quick to come to her defense. Many highlighted that personal choices, including clothing, should not be subject to criticism. One fan commented, “What do you expect to wear underwater? A saree? C’mon.” Another wrote, “It’s her wish what she wants to wear. People can wear what they are comfortable with.” Others also pointed out that some morphed images being circulated only fueled unnecessary negativity.

A detailed fan comment read, “People can wear what they are comfortable with. It’s their choice. Sai Pallavi ma’am shared her preferences for movies, not her personal life. Even in private life, she is simple and modest. We respect her for the person she is.”

Sai Pallavi’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi was last seen opposite Naga Chaitanya in Thandel. She will next play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. The actress is also part of Sunil Pandey’s upcoming film with Junaid Khan, son of Aamir Khan. Additionally, she recently appeared in the Sivakarthikeyan starrer drama Amaran, which became a superhit.

Also read: Sai Pallavi Soaks In Sun And Sand On Beach Holiday Vacation With Her Sister