Mirai Box Office Collection: Teja Sajja's Film Earns 134.4 Crore in 10 Days

Teja Sajja’s fantasy extravaganza Mirai continues to dominate box offices, raking in a staggering ₹134.40 crore globally within its first 10 days of release. The film’s phenomenal performance across regions highlights its widespread appeal, with trade analysts predicting even bigger milestones ahead.

In the United States, Mirai is steadily approaching the $3 million mark, cementing its status as one of the top-performing Telugu films in recent years. The film’s strong hold is fueled by repeat viewership and robust advance bookings on platforms like BookMyShow, reflecting the audience’s enthusiasm.

Following his blockbuster with HanuMan, Teja Sajja has reinforced his rising stature at the box office. Experts point out that the mix of grand scale, compelling storytelling, and Sajja’s star power is contributing to a long, successful theatrical run. Industry insiders now have their eyes set on the ₹150 crore global benchmark.

Produced by People Media Factory and helmed by director Karthik Ghattamaneni, Mirai has emerged not just as a hit, but as a landmark cinematic success of 2025, setting new standards for fantasy filmmaking in Telugu cinema.