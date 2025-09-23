71st National Film Awards 2025: When and Where to Watch SRK, Mohanlal, Rani Mukherji Live?

The 71st National Film Awards are set to take place on September 23, 2025 at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours, beginning at 4 pm, in recognition of the finest films made in 2023. Though the ceremony arrives almost two years later than expected, anticipation around it remains high.

Audiences can catch all the action live on the official DD News YouTube channel, with coverage beginning at 3 pm. The red carpet segment will lead into the ceremony, offering fans a glimpse of their favourite stars before the main event begins.

The list of winners has already generated excitement. Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail has been named Best Feature Film, while its leading man Vikrant Massey shares the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh Khan for Jawan. The Best Actress honour goes to Rani Mukerji for her stirring performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, considered the highest honour in Indian cinema. His contribution across decades has made him one of the most respected figures in the industry, and this recognition adds to his already illustrious career.

Other highlights include Sudipto Sen winning Best Direction for The Kerala Story, which also took home Best Cinematography. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani claimed Best Popular Film, while regional cinema shone with Bhagwanth Kesari winning Best Telugu Film, Vaash taking Best Gujarati, Parking winning Best Tamil, and The Ray of Hope recognised as Best Kannada Film.

The awards also celebrate contributions in music, sound, choreography and playback singing, ensuring that every craft involved in filmmaking receives its due.

Despite delays, the National Film Awards continue to symbolise excellence and diversity in Indian cinema. With so many powerful films and performances being honoured, this year’s ceremony promises to be both glamorous and historic.