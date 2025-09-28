Dussehra and Diwali Holidays in Rajasthan: Major Holidays in October 2025

Rajasthan is set to celebrate Durga Puja and Dussehra in October with great enthusiasm. During this festive month, schools, banks, and government offices will remain closed on multiple occasions, giving students and employees a chance to enjoy long weekends and extended holidays.

Major Holidays in October

According to the government calendar, almost every week in October has festival holidays. Important festivals like Durga Puja, Ram Navami, Dussehra, Gandhi Jayanti, and Diwali will bring several closures across educational institutions, government offices, and banks.

October 2: Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra (Vijayadashami) – All schools, colleges, banks, and offices closed.

October 3–4: Durga Puja – Bank holidays.

October 6: Laxmi Puja – Holiday for schools, colleges, offices, and banks.

October 7: Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti – Holiday across institutions.

October 10: Karva Chauth – Banks closed; women employees get special leave.

Diwali Holiday Break

The second half of October will have an extended break for Diwali celebrations:

October 18: Dhanteras – Government offices closed.

October 20–23: Narak Chaturdashi, Diwali, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj – Schools, banks, and offices remain shut for four consecutive days.

As per the Education Department’s calendar, government schools will be closed from October 13 to October 24 for Diwali, giving students nearly two weeks of continuous holidays.