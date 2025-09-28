Delhi Schools Holiday Schedule 2025–26: Autumn Break from September 29 to October 1

The Directorate of Education (DoE) has issued the official holiday calendar for government, government-aided, and recognized private schools in Delhi for the academic year 2025–26. As per the notification, the autumn break will be observed from September 29 (Monday) to October 1 (Wednesday), 2025.

Minimum Working Days Mandated

The order reiterates the guidelines of the Right to Education (RTE) Act, 2009, which requires schools to ensure a minimum of 220 working days for upper primary classes and 200 working days for primary classes each year. School heads have been directed to schedule holidays without compromising these statutory norms.

Vacation Schedule for 2025–26

The academic session begins on April 1, 2025 (Tuesday). The following vacation breaks have been notified:

Summer Vacation: May 11 (Sunday) to June 30 (Monday), 2025

(Teachers will attend school from June 28–30 for preparatory work)

Autumn Break: September 29 (Monday) to October 1 (Wednesday), 2025

Winter Vacation: January 1 (Thursday) to January 15 (Thursday), 2026

Additional Holidays Permitted

Apart from gazetted holidays declared by the Delhi government, schools may also avail seven discretionary holidaysduring the year — including two restricted holidays and five special holidays. However, these can only be granted if the minimum working days requirement is met.

Focus on Academic Balance

Education officials emphasized that a uniform holiday calendar will help schools maintain consistency across Delhi, balancing festival celebrations with academic schedules. Institutions have been urged to use their discretionary holidays carefully, keeping in mind curriculum coverage and examination timelines.