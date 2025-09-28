Maharashtra School Holiday on September 29, 2025 Due to Heavy Rainfall

Maharashtra is experiencing relentless heavy rains, and the government has announced holidays in various districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and surrounding regions, and due to this, numerous schools and colleges will remain closed on September 29, 2025.

Holiday Announced for Schools in High-Alert Areas

The state government has formally directed that schools and Anganwadis in red and orange alert districts will be closed. Students in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, and Nashik will be provided with a school holiday on September 29, 2025, in view of heavy rainfall and waterlogging.

Also, Latur and Nanded district collectors have confirmed the holiday for all schools tomorrow. Many institutions have already declared September 28, 2025, as a holiday, and these schools are likely to remain closed if the rain situation gets worse.

IMD Holiday Alerts – Red, Orange, and Yellow Zones

Red Alert Districts with School Holiday: Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar, Nashik, and Pune.

Orange Alert Districts with Possible Holiday: Thane, Mumbai Suburban, and Raigad.

Yellow Alert Districts: Around 70% of Maharashtra, including Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Dhule, and Nandurbar, are in the yellow alert category, but no holiday has been officially announced.

Red and orange alert area students are advised to observe tomorrow as a confirmed school holiday for security purposes.

Government Instructions Regarding Holidays and Relief Measures

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has instructed all the district officials to keep a close personal check on the flood situation and make necessary relief arrangements. Relief camps have been asked to offer food, water, health facilities, and cattle fodder.

As the dam outflows rise and flood threats increase, officials have also been instructed to evacuate people to safe locations and declare public holidays in the affected areas if necessary.

Also read: Delhi Schools Holiday Schedule 2025–26: Autumn Break from September 29 to October 1