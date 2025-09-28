RRB NTPC UG Result 2025 Expected Soon: Check Latest Updates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB NTPC Undergraduate (UG) Result 2025 within the upcoming weeks. Job seekers who sat for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) test are free to access their results on the official websites of their corresponding regional RRBs.

Exam Details and Vacancies

RRB NTPC UG exam was held from August 7, 2025, to September 9, 2025, at centers spread across the country. 3445 posts are offered for various posts, including:

Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: 2022 posts

Account Clerk cum Typist: 361 posts

Junior Clerk cum Typist: 990 posts

Trains Clerk: 72 posts

Negative Marking

andidates should note that negative marking will be done for wrong answers in the Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). One-third of the marks assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

How to Check RRB NTPC UG Result 2025

To view their results, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the website of their local RRB.

Click on the "RRB NTPC UG Result 2025" link.

Enter their date of birth and registration number.

Submit the information to view their result.

Download and save their scorecard for reference later.

Stay Updated

Although the RRB NTPC graduate-level result was announced on September 19, 2025, the undergraduate result has not been announced. Candidates are requested to check the official RRB websites for the latest updates regularly.

Also read: Telangana Junior Colleges Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 27 to October 5