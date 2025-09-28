Telangana Junior Colleges Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 27 to October 5

Given the forthcoming Dussehra festival, Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) declared that junior colleges across the state will be closed from September 27 to October 5, 2025. The classes will start from October 6, 2025, after the festival holidays.

TG BIE Guidelines for Dussehra Holidays

TG BIE Secretary S. Krishna Aditya has directed all junior colleges, including private unaided ones, to follow the Dussehra holiday schedule stringently. No classes, academic sessions, or extracurricular activities are to be held for this duration.

The board has cautioned that any breach of the holiday calendar will be dealt with seriously, with possible disciplinary measures, including disaffiliation, against defaulting college administrations or principals. This ensures that the holiday is consistently observed throughout all institutions.

Importance of the Dussehra Holidays

Dussehra, which is one of the key festivals being observed in Telangana as well as throughout India, represents the triumph of good over evil and is associated with cultural activities, family reunions, and traditional ceremonies. The long Dussehra holiday will enable students and faculty members to engage in festivities, bond with their families, and revitalize themselves prior to resuming academic life.

Planning Around the Holiday

Parents and students are advised to schedule their activities around the Dussehra holidays. The time is ideal for family celebrations, outings, cultural activities, and rest. Teachers and administrative personnel are also free to use this time for lesson planning, administration, and preparations for the second term.

Colleges are expected to reopen on October 6, 2025, so students should be ready to resume classes promptly. The board has emphasized punctuality and full attendance upon reopening.

Conclusion

The TG BIE's declaration of the Dussehra holidays between September 27 and October 5 reflects the need to harmonize studies with cultural celebrations. By granting a consistent holiday to all junior colleges, students, faculty, and administrative staff can completely celebrate the festival season while keeping the academic calendar for the new term intact.

Also read: Bank Holidays in India: September 29 to October 5, 2025 – Full List of Holidays