Bank Holidays in India: September 29 to October 5, 2025 – Full List of Holidays

The next week will witness a string of bank holidays in different regions of India, courtesy the festival season and national holidays. Banks in different cities will be closed from September 29 to October 5, owing to Navratri, Durga Puja, and Gandhi Jayanti.

Bank Holiday Schedule:

September 29 (Monday): Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati banks will remain closed on account of Maha Saptami, an important day of the festival of Durga Puja.

September 30 (Tuesday): Various cities like Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will witness bank holidays on account of Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami.

October 1 (Wednesday): Banks in various cities of Agartala, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Shillong, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain shut on account of Navaratri End/Maha Navami/Dussehra/Ayudhapooja/Vijayadasami/Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 2 (Thursday): Banks will remain shut throughout India on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dasara/Vijaya Dashami/Dussehra/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva.

October 3 (Friday) and October 4 (Saturday): Gangtok banks will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain).

October 5 (Sunday): The banks will be closed across the country due to the weekly Sunday holiday.

Things to Do During Bank Holidays:

Even though banks remain shut, customers can access online banking facilities, mobile banking applications, and ATM kiosks for cash withdrawal. UPI and other payment systems will operate in the normal course. During emergencies, customers can fall back on these digital channels to sort out their finances.

Know Bank Holiday Lists:

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and state governments work together to develop a list of bank holidays, keeping in mind national and local festivals, operational needs, and cultural festivals. The RBI declares the holidays via its website and notification to banks and financial institutions.