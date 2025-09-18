Dussehra 2025 Holidays: Karnataka Schools Shut 17 Days, Telangana 13, AP 9 Days

Students in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are set for an extended festive break this year, with state education departments confirming long closures for Dussehra 2025.

Karnataka will see the longest break: schools will remain closed from September 20 to October 6, totaling 17 days, with classes resuming on October 7.

Telangana schools will shut from September 21 to October 3, giving students 13 days off.

Andhra Pradesh has announced holidays from September 24 to October 2, with schools reopening on October 3.

In contrast, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Gujarat will mark Dussehra on October 2 as a single-day gazetted holiday, without extended school closures.

Since Dussehra (Vijaya Dashami) coincides with Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, 2025, schools across the country will remain closed on that day. However, extended breaks are limited to select southern states.

Parents and students are advised to verify holiday schedules with their respective school boards — state, CBSE, CISCE, or private institutions — as local variations may apply.