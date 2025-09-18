CBSE Makes 75% Attendance and Internal Assessments Mandatory for Board Exam Results

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has reiterated that regular school attendance is directly linked to a student’s eligibility for board exam results. The board made it clear on Monday that internal assessments cannot be carried out in the absence of consistent attendance, and if assessment records are incomplete, a student’s results will not be declared.

According to CBSE, students must maintain a minimum of 75% attendance, as outlined in a circular issued in August. Internal assessments are a mandatory part of the evaluation framework under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Since this is a two-year process, students who miss classes frequently cannot be evaluated, resulting in their placement under the ‘Essential Repeat Category’.

What the ‘Essential Repeat Category’ Means

Students who fall under this category are considered to have failed their board exams. They are not permitted to appear for compartment exams if they fail more than two subjects in Class X or one subject in Class XII. Such students are required to retake the board exams after a year. CBSE has clarified that the Classes X and XII board cycles are part of two-year programmes covering Classes IX–X and XI–XII respectively.

Why Internal Assessments Matter

School heads have underlined that this rule prevents students from skipping classes or avoiding internal tests with the intention of appearing only in the final board exams. At many CBSE schools, internal exams directly contribute to term-end results.

For instance, South Point High School in Kolkata conducts three exams in Class X, with each carrying weightage towards final marks. Principal Jaidev Ghosh said this continuous evaluation ensures steady preparation for the boards. Similarly, at The Newtown School, principal Satabdi Bhattacharjee noted that the final term reflects performance across the year, not just one exam.

The Evaluation Process

Internal assessments in CBSE schools include periodic written tests, projects, practicals, and even day-to-day activities such as homework. Students must also clear both theory and practical papers separately to pass the board exams. Madhumita Sengupta, principal of BDM International, highlighted that these elements form an integral part of student evaluation.

Focus on Regular Schooling

The board has issued clear guidelines to schools to enforce regular attendance and encourage active participation in classroom learning. Principals emphasise that CBSE’s approach aligns with the NEP’s stress on holistic and experiential learning rather than one-time testing.

By tightening attendance and internal assessment requirements, CBSE aims to promote consistent engagement and discourage students from relying solely on final exams for academic progress.