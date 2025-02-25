AP Summer Holidays for Inter colleges reduced; find out here!

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to reduce the summer holidays for intermediate students in the state, with holidays scheduled from April 23 to June 1, totalling only 39 days. This decision has left many students disappointed, as they were looking forward to a longer break after their exams.

As per the timetable announced by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education, the intermediate first-year examinations will be conducted from March 1 to March 19 and second-year examinations from March 3 to March 20. Classes for the next year will begin after the examinations on April 1 with a small break in between.

Earlier, the students used to have a longer vacation during the summer, which would usually begin after the examinations and continue up to the end of May. But this year, the government has made up its mind to cut down the vacation time so that the students can finish their syllabus in time.

The reduction of the summer vacation is also a part of the government's strategy to introduce the CBSE pattern in the state. From the next academic year, the second-year intermediate classes will also start on April 1, along with the first-year classes.

Even though the decision by the government may be to better the education system in the state, it has left a lot of students disappointed. With the shorter summer break, the students will have to change their plans and make the most out of the short time they get.

