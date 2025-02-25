Director Hemnath on Tamil cinema’s first found footage horror movie Murmur: My film will leave audiences rattled

Chennai, Feb 25 (IANS) Hemnath Narayanan, the director of upcoming horror film Murmur, which holds the distinction of being Tamil cinema’s first found footage horror movie, says his film is bound to leave audiences rattled.

Talking to IANS, Hemnath, while talking about how he hit upon the idea of making a found footage horror movie, said, “I have always been a big fan of films. So, when I watched Hollywood films like ‘The Blair Witch Project’, I would wonder why films of that genre were not getting made in Tamil cinema. After a point, when I started to experiment with filmmaking and reached a stage when we decided to make a film, we thought we would make a film of this genre.”

Talking abour Murmur, he says, “This is a found footage horror movie, and is something new to the Tamil industry. It does not have a background score. The film is about a bunch of YouTubers embarking on a paranormal investigation journey to the Jawath Hills to capture the visuals of seven hermits and a sorcerer spirit. After a few days, the police department investigates their disappearance, and releases the footage from their broken cameras as a documentary film. We have presented those incidents in this film.”

Hemnath says that one cannot get over Murmur as easily as how audiences get over other horror films. “Audiences usually get over their fear of a horror film five minutes after the film gets over. That won’t be the case with my film. Audiences will experience the fear for a longer period of time.”

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on March 7, has already caught the attention of film enthusiasts for being the first-ever found footage horror film in the Tamil film industry.

The film is written and directed by Hemnath Narayanan and is produced by Prabhakaran of S.P.K. Pictures in association with Stand Alone Pictures International.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.