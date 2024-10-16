India vs New Zealand: First Day's Match Cancelled Due to Heavy Rain

India vs New Zealand: First Day's Play Washed Out Due to Heavy Rain

Bengaluru, October 16, 2024: The highly anticipated first Test match between India and New Zealand at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has suffered a setback due to inclement weather. Heavy rain forced the cancellation of the first day's play, leaving fans disappointed.

The umpires made the decision to call off the day's play after continuous rain made conditions unsuitable for cricket. The rain showed no signs of relenting, prompting the officials to take the decision.

Rescheduled Match Details

Date: October 17, 2024

Toss Time: 8:45 AM IST

Match Start Time: 9:15 AM IST

Provided the weather clears up, the match will commence tomorrow as per the revised schedule. Fans will be eagerly waiting to see the two teams take to the field and start their Test campaign.

Impact of Rain on Cricket

This isn't the first instance of rain disrupting a high-profile cricket match. Recently, the India-Bangladesh Test match in Kanpur faced similar weather-related issues, with only 35 overs being played on the first day.

Cricket enthusiasts will be hoping for clearer skies tomorrow to witness an exciting contest between India and New Zealand.

