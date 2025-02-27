Yuzvendra Chahal Claims Dhanashree Verma Demands Diamonds After Fights: Old Video Resurfaces

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have been making headlines amid ongoing speculation about their relationship status. The couple has been sharing cryptic social media posts, further fueling rumors of their alleged separation. Amid this buzz, an old video of Chahal has resurfaced, adding to the discussion.

Old Video Sparks Speculation

The viral video is from the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 11, where Chahal visited the set to support Dhanashree. During a fun segment hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani and Gauahar Khan, the couple played a guessing game using placards. When Dhanashree’s turn came, her placard revealed the word “diamond.”

Chahal then jokingly remarked, “Jo humesha aap demand karte ho,” hinting at Dhanashree’s alleged demands for diamonds after fights. A surprised Dhanashree asked, “What?” to which Chahal further explained, “Jab bhi ladayi hoti hai uske baad aap kuch na kuch demand karte ho.” However, Dhanashree clarified that she usually asks for an apology, not diamonds. Chahal quickly added that she had never actually demanded diamonds, suggesting the remark was made in jest.

Are They Heading for a Split?

Although neither Chahal nor Dhanashree has officially confirmed their separation, multiple reports suggest that they might have parted ways due to undisclosed issues. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, was seen enjoying marital bliss until recent rumors hinted at trouble in their paradise.

Chahal’s Cryptic Post Adds Fuel to the Fire

Adding to the speculation, Yuzvendra Chahal recently shared an Instagram story featuring an inspirational quote attributed to industrialist Ratan Tata. The quote read, “Your value doesn’t decrease based on someone’s inability to see your worth.” Many fans interpreted this as a subtle hint about his current emotional state, further intensifying divorce rumors.

While the couple remains tight-lipped about their relationship status, their social media activity and resurfaced videos continue to spark curiosity among fans. Only time will tell whether these rumors hold any truth or if they are just baseless speculations.