‘Mahasangam’ starring Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi explores dynamics of parents, children in Mahakumbh

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Mahasangam’ is an exploration of family, legacy, and music, set against the backdrop of Mahakumbh. The film stars Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, Shahana Goswami in the lead roles.

It delves into the complex dynamics of a father, son, and daughter caught in a poignant struggle over a musical inheritance, offering an evocative story of love, conflict, and the power of tradition.

It is directed by Bharat Bala, who is known for his evocative storytelling and cinematic style. The film’s music is composed by the musical genius of A.R. Rahman.

Talking about the film, director Bharat Bala said, “‘Mahasangam’ is Virtual Bharat and my tribute to the world's largest gathering of humanity, the Maha Kumbh Mela, that concluded today. This is a story that delves into complex layers of human emotions, and unfolds at an unprecedented gathering of pilgrims. This is a story that dives deep into a journey of redemption, inheritance and music, narrated through the three lead characters”.

He further mentioned, “I’m immensely proud and fortunate to direct this film, especially with the incredible talent backing it. From the legendary A.R. Rahman coming on board to do the music to an absolutely outstanding cast and with the blessings of Ajoy Chakroborty, a stalwart of Hindustani classical music, each one of them adds something special to this journey”.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee had spoken about a profound sense of spiritual energy that he witnessed during the shooting of the movie in Prayagraj. The actor expressed how the city’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage influenced his work and brought a unique atmosphere to his performance on set.

He said, “Yes, I am currently shooting for a film, but I can't share many details about it. However, I am completely immersed in my performance and deeply experiencing the spiritual energy of being in Prayagraj”.

