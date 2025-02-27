Tiger Shroff reveals he ‘puked’ right after his first show

Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Tiger Shroff has revealed that he threw up right after his performance in his maiden show.

Tiger took to his Instagram stories to share a video of himself performing aerial acrobatics. The clip, originally posted by the actor’s fan club, showed him mid-air, spinning with the help of yoga silks as he began his performance.

He captioned the post: “My first show puked right after this”.

Tiger, who is the son of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff, made his acting debut in 2014 with the action romance Heropanti. He went on to star in the commercially successful action films Baaghi in 2016, Baaghi 2 in 2018 and War in 2019.

This was followed by a series of unsuccessful big-budget action films such as Heropanti 2, Ganapath and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Last week, Tiger shared some valuable life-lessons shared by his father Jackie along with an action-filled behind-the-scenes from his “Baaghi” film franchise.

Jackie had spoken about going with the flow when it comes to professional life: "Life hai bhidu, kaam aate rehta hai jaate rehta hai.."

Taking to Instagram, Tiger re-shared a post featuring his BTS glimpses from his romantic actioner 'Baaghi' from his fan account. The video features Tiger in intense action mode, practising high-octane action sequences and facing injuries while performing the stunts.

However, Tiger did not let the injuries come his way, instead, he continued to give his best. The whole instance falls in sync with Jackie's life lesson.

The actor penned a short and sweet message, "My power my Dad”.

Jackie is all set to take over the big screens with two films. He will be seen in 'Housefull 5', scheduled to land in the theatres on June 6. He will feature alongside Akshay Kumar, Nana Patekar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. But, that's not it for Apna Bhidu.

The actor also has 'Hunter 2' alongside Suniel Shetty.

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for his upcoming action entertainer, 'Baaghi 4'. The fourth installment in the popular 'Baaghi' series will see Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu as the primary cast.

Made under the direction of A. Harsha, the movie will be released in the cinema halls on 5 September this year.

