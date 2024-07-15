Five-Day Week for Bank Employees Coming Soon!

For many years, bank employees have been pushing to implement a five-day working policy, similar to many software companies. The Indian Banks Association (IBA) has indicated that this policy may soon be implemented in Indian banks.

According to the agreement between the Indian Banks Association (IBA) and the bank employees' union, the five-day working policy is likely to be implemented. Once approved by the government, this could be in place by the end of the year. Upon implementation, banks in India will operate for only five days a week.

The bank employees' union, such as the United Forum of Bank Unions, has long advocated for the five-day workweek in banks. This ensures no disruption in customer service by demanding Saturdays off. Alongside the change in the workday rule, bank working hours may also adjust accordingly.

Currently, every bank in India observes Sunday as a holiday, along with the 2nd and 4th Saturdays. With only two Saturdays left, employees have been advocating for Saturdays off for a considerable time. If approved under Section 25 of the Reserve Bank of India Negotiable Instruments Act, all Saturdays throughout the year will be declared holidays. With Saturdays becoming holidays, working hours are likely to be between 9:45 AM and 5:30 PM.

