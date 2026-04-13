Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti

The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 14, 2026, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, which is a national public holiday. Both major exchanges in India, the National Stock Exchange of India and the Bombay Stock Exchange, will not conduct any trading activities on this day. All segments, including equity, derivatives, and related markets, will stay shut for the full trading session.

Ambedkar Jayanti is observed to honor Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Since it is a recognized market holiday, investors will not be able to place or execute any trades during this time. Regular market operations will resume on the next working day with normal trading hours.

Overall, traders and investors should keep this holiday in mind while planning their transactions, as no stock market activity will take place on April 14, 2026.