Stock Market Holiday Today April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti

Indian stock markets are closed today, April 14, 2026, on account of Ambedkar Jayanti, marking the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Both benchmark exchanges — Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange — have suspended trading for the day.

Stock Market Holiday on April 14, 2026

According to official holiday calendars, no trading activity is taking place today across multiple segments, including:

Equity markets

Equity derivatives

Currency derivatives

Investors and traders should note that normal trading will resume on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

On regular working days, stock markets operate from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Monday through Friday.

Commodity Market Timings Today

While equity markets remain closed for the full day, commodity markets have a slightly different schedule:

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) is closed in the morning session but will reopen in the evening session from 5:00 PM to 11:30 PM.

National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will remain closed for both morning and evening sessions.

Bank Holiday on April 14, 2026

Banks across many parts of India are also closed today as per the guidelines of the Reserve Bank of India.

The closures are not just for Ambedkar Jayanti but also due to several regional festivals celebrated on the same day, including:

Maha Vishuva Sankranti

Bihu Festival / Bohag Bihu

Tamil New Year’s Day

Cheiraoba

Baisakhi

However, bank operations may continue as usual in select cities, depending on local holiday notifications. Digital banking services like mobile banking, net banking, and ATMs remain functional.

Major Cities Where Banks Are Closed

Bank branches are shut in several major cities, including Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Kochi, Vijayawada, and more.

Customers are advised to check with their local branch for confirmation before planning a visit.

Stock Market Holidays in 2026

As per the official schedule, Indian stock markets observe 16 holidays in 2026. Some of the key upcoming holidays include:

Maharashtra Day (May 1)

Bakri Id (May 28)

Muharram (June 26)

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 14)

Gandhi Jayanti (October 2)

Dussehra (October 20)

Diwali Balipratipada (November 10)

Christmas (December 25)

These holidays are spread across religious festivals, national events, and regional observances.