Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Wishes, Quotes, Messages & Images

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 is being observed today, April 14, 2026, marking the 135th birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb. The day honours the architect of the Indian Constitution and a global symbol of equality, justice, and human rights.

What Is Ambedkar Jayanti & Why Is It Celebrated?

Ambedkar Jayanti is celebrated every year on April 14 to commemorate the birth of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who played a pivotal role in shaping modern India. As the chief architect of the Constitution, he ensured fundamental rights and equality for all citizens.

This day is a gazetted public holiday in India, marked by tributes, cultural programs, rallies, and educational events across states like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi.

Powerful Quotes by Dr B.R. Ambedkar

“Be educated, be organised, and be agitated.”

“Freedom of mind is the real freedom.”

“Life should be great rather than long.”

“Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence.”

“I measure the progress of a community by the progress of its women.”

“Equality may be a fiction but one must accept it as a governing principle.”

“A great man is different from an eminent one in that he is ready to serve society.”

“Law and order are the medicine of the body politic.”

“They cannot make history who forget history.”

“Men are mortal. So are ideas.”

“Indifferentism is the worst kind of disease that can affect people.”

“Political democracy cannot last unless there lies at the base of it social democracy.”

Ambedkar Jayanti Wishes 2026

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! May equality and justice guide us always.

Wishing you a meaningful Ambedkar Jayanti 2026. Jai Bhim!

Let us walk the path shown by Babasaheb. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti!

May his teachings inspire courage and wisdom in your life.

Celebrate the spirit of equality this Ambedkar Jayanti.

Warm wishes on the 135th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Let’s build a society based on dignity and respect.

Happy Ambedkar Jayanti! Keep spreading knowledge and unity.

May Babasaheb’s ideals enlighten your journey.

Celebrate justice, liberty, and fraternity today and always.

Jai Bhim! Wishing peace and equality for all.

Let us honor his legacy with our actions.

Messages to Share

On this Ambedkar Jayanti, let us pledge to fight discrimination.

Babasaheb’s vision still inspires generations—let’s uphold it.

Equality begins with awareness—spread the message today.

Remembering a leader who changed India forever.

Let us build an inclusive future together.

His life teaches us resilience and determination.

Education is the strongest weapon—use it wisely.

Stand for justice, even when it’s difficult.

Today is a reminder of our constitutional values.

Let us not just celebrate, but act.

A tribute to the champion of human rights.

Keep the spirit of Jai Bhim alive.

12 Greetings for Ambedkar Jayanti

Greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti 2026!

Jai Bhim! Warm greetings to you and your family.

Salute to the Father of the Indian Constitution.

Wishing you peace and equality this day.

Respectful greetings on this historic occasion.

Celebrating Babasaheb’s legacy with pride.

Heartfelt greetings on Ambedkar Jayanti.

May justice prevail everywhere—greetings to all.

Honouring a legend today.

Greetings filled with hope and unity.

Let’s celebrate this day with purpose.

Tribute and greetings to a visionary leader.

Greeting Card Messages

“Celebrate equality. Celebrate humanity. Happy Ambedkar Jayanti.”

“Jai Bhim! Let knowledge light your path.”

“Honouring the architect of modern India.”

“Let justice and dignity prevail.”

“Inspired by Babasaheb, today and always.”

“A day to remember, reflect, and act.”

“Empower minds, empower society.”

“Equality is the foundation of progress.”

“Carrying forward a timeless legacy.”

“Let’s build a better tomorrow together.”

“Strength through knowledge and unity.”

“Celebrate the spirit of justice.”

Ways to Celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2026

Here are meaningful ways to observe the day:

Visit statues or memorials and offer floral tributes

Read Ambedkar’s writings like Annihilation of Caste

Participate in seminars and discussions on equality

Share quotes and messages on social media

Support education initiatives for underprivileged communities

Organize community service or awareness drives

Watch documentaries or lectures about his life

Encourage conversations on social justice and rights

Why Ambedkar’s Legacy Still Matters

Dr B.R. Ambedkar’s vision of a just and equal society continues to guide India and the world. His emphasis on education, social reform, and constitutional values remains deeply relevant even today.

Ambedkar Jayanti is not just a remembrance—it is a renewal of commitment to justice, dignity, and equality for all.