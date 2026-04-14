Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 14 for Ambedkar Jayanti 2026?

Banks across India are observing a holiday on April 14, 2026, on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, leading to closures in many parts of the country. The day marks the birth anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and is recognised as a public holiday, which means most bank branches remain shut.

However, bank holidays in India are not uniform nationwide. While the majority of states observe a closure, some regions may continue banking operations depending on local holiday lists and regional festivals falling on the same day. April 14 also coincides with celebrations such as Tamil New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Baisakhi, which further influence closures in different states.

Despite physical branches being closed, customers can still access essential banking services through digital platforms. Online banking, UPI transactions, mobile apps, and ATM services will function as usual, ensuring that routine financial activities are not disrupted.

Overall, banks are largely closed on April 14, 2026, for Ambedkar Jayanti, but customers can continue to use digital banking services without any interruption.