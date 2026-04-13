Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 Bank Holiday: Are Banks Open or Closed on April 14?

India will observe Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti on April 14, 2026, marking the birth anniversary of the architect of the Indian Constitution. The day is widely recognised as a national public holiday across the country.

Banks Will Remain Closed in Most States

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, most banks in India will remain closed on April 14, 2026 due to Ambedkar Jayanti. The holiday also coincides with regional festivals like Tamil New Year and Bohag Bihu, leading to widespread closures in many states.

However, bank holidays are not uniform across India. Some states and union territories may keep branches open depending on local RBI notifications.

States Where Banks May Remain Open:

Banks are expected to remain open in select regions such as:

Mizoram

Madhya Pradesh

Chandigarh

Arunachal Pradesh

Nagaland

Meghalaya

Delhi

Chhattisgarh

Himachal Pradesh

What Services Will Be Available?

Even though physical bank branches will remain closed in many areas, customers can continue using:

Internet banking

UPI transactions

ATM services

Mobile banking apps

So, daily financial transactions will not be affected.

Conclusion

Ambedkar Jayanti 2026 will be a widely observed public holiday in India, with most banks and financial institutions closed across several states. However, digital banking services will remain fully operational, ensuring uninterrupted access to essential financial services.