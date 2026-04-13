Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 13: Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai City-Wise Rates

Gold and silver prices in India witnessed a decline on April 13, 2026, influenced by weak global cues and market fluctuations. Both precious metals showed a slight downward trend, offering some relief to buyers.

As per latest data, 24K gold is priced at ₹15,283 per gram, while 22K gold is ₹14,009 per gram and 18K gold is ₹11,462 per gram.

Silver prices also slipped, with silver trading at ₹259.90 per gram and ₹2,59,900 per kg in the domestic market.

Experts say the fall in prices is mainly due to global economic uncertainty, US dollar strength, and fluctuating demand, which continue to impact bullion markets.

Gold Prices Today, April 13, 2026:

Delhi

24K – ₹1,52,830

22K – ₹1,40,090

18K – ₹1,14,620

Mumbai

24K – ₹1,52,800

22K – ₹1,40,000

18K – ₹1,14,600

Chennai

24K – ₹1,53,000

22K – ₹1,40,200

18K – ₹1,14,700

Kolkata

24K – ₹1,52,800

22K – ₹1,40,000

18K – ₹1,14,600

Bengaluru

24K – ₹1,52,900

22K – ₹1,40,100

18K – ₹1,14,650

Hyderabad

24K – ₹1,52,830

22K – ₹1,40,090

18K – ₹1,14,620

Silver Prices Today, April 13, 2026:

Delhi

₹2,599 (10 grams)

Mumbai

₹2,599 (10 grams)

Chennai

₹2,649 (10 grams)

Kolkata

₹2,599 (10 grams)

Bengaluru

₹2,599 (10 grams)

Hyderabad

₹2,599 (10 grams)

Gold and silver prices have slightly dropped today, but market volatility continues. Buyers and investors are advised to keep an eye on daily price changes before making any purchase decisions.