Stock Market Holiday Today, Dec 26: Which Global Markets Are Closed for Boxing Day?

Global financial markets witnessed subdued activity on December 26, with several leading stock exchanges remaining closed due to Boxing Day. The holiday-led shutdown across multiple regions resulted in thin trading volumes and muted market movement worldwide.

Investor participation remained low as major markets in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia stayed closed following Christmas. Even in regions where exchanges were operational, activity was limited as many traders continued to remain away during the extended holiday period.

Major Exchanges Closed Across Regions

A number of prominent stock markets did not operate on December 26. These included the London Stock Exchange, Australia’s ASX, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng. Several European bourses such as those in France, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Switzerland, and the Nordic region—including Sweden and Finland—also remained shut.

While markets in countries like Germany, Italy, and Spain reopened after Christmas, trading volumes were notably low. Boxing Day is observed as a public holiday in the UK, Ireland, Australia, and parts of Europe, contributing to widespread market closures and reduced global liquidity.

Select Asian Markets Stay Open

Despite the global slowdown, some Asian stock exchanges continued trading. Markets in Japan, mainland China, South Korea, and Taiwan remained open and posted modest gains, supported by positive momentum from recent rallies in US equities earlier in the week.

Japan’s TOPIX index climbed approximately half a percent to reach a new all-time high. South Korea’s benchmark index rose around 0.6 percent, maintaining its position as one of the strongest-performing major markets this year. Meanwhile, China’s blue-chip stocks recorded slight gains and are heading toward their best annual performance since 2020.

The broader Asia-Pacific equity index also edged higher, marking its sixth consecutive session of gains, reflecting steady year-end optimism despite holiday-related disruptions.

Precious Metals Attract Attention Amid Quiet Equity Markets

With equity markets largely inactive, precious metals took center stage. Silver surged by more than four percent to touch a record high, while gold also climbed to a new peak. Heightened geopolitical uncertainty and risk aversion have increased investor interest in safe-haven assets during the holiday period.

As global markets navigate year-end closures, investors are expected to return gradually in the coming days, bringing clearer direction and improved liquidity into trading sessions.

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