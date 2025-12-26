Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Pre-Release Event: Venue and Date Finally Locked

The much-anticipated pre-release event for Prabhas’ upcoming film The Raja Saab is scheduled for tomorrow, but the venue has been revised, the makers have confirmed. The film, directed by Maruthi and set to release on January 9, 2026, stars Prabhas alongside Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan and Riddhi Kumar, with music composed by Thaman S.

Promotions for The Raja Saab have been ramping up as its theatrical release draws near. A trailer and two songs have already been released, with the trailer receiving a very positive response and the songs becoming chartbusters.

In Hyderabad, a large-scale pre-release event had been planned with Rebel Star Prabhas expected to make a grand appearance. Initially, the function was to be held at LB Stadium, but permission issues forced the organizers to consider holding it at Ramoji Film City. That plan was also changed, and now the event is set to take place at Khaitlapur Ground (KPHB) in the city.

A special second trailer is also expected to be unveiled at the event, with arrangements already underway. Fans are hopeful that this new preview will further raise anticipation for the film, building the hype to the next level.

The Raja Saab is being promoted as an intriguing horror-comedy, and with the festive Sankranti release window approaching, expectations are high among fans and the film fraternity alike.