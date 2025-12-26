Rashmika, Vijay Deverakonda’s matching hoodies; Christmas Holiday Pics Go Viral

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have once again set social media abuzz after fans noticed subtle similarities in their Christmas holiday pictures. The duo, who are frequently linked by dating and engagement rumours, appeared to be celebrating the festive season together as they headed out for their year-end vacation.

Matching Holiday Looks Catch Fans’ Attention

Rashmika and Vijay were recently spotted wearing similar hoodies while travelling for their Christmas and New Year holidays. Though the actors shared their travel moments separately, eagle-eyed fans quickly connected the dots. In one of Rashmika’s photos taken at the airport, she was seen with her luggage, hinting at the start of her vacation.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Rashmika later posted pictures beside a towering Christmas tree, wearing a beanie that fans recognised as similar to one Vijay has been seen wearing on multiple occasions. The matching accessories instantly grabbed attention online.

Festive Greetings and Fan Reactions

Rashmika shared warm Christmas wishes with her followers through a series of cheerful photos, striking playful poses near the decorated tree. Her caption wished fans a Merry Christmas, spreading festive cheer during the holiday season.

The comments section quickly filled with curiosity and excitement. One fan asked about Vijay’s whereabouts, while several fan pages highlighted the resemblance between the beanie worn by Rashmika and Vijay’s past outfits, reigniting conversations about their relationship.

Travel Sightings Add to Speculation

Although Rashmika and Vijay were spotted separately at the Hyderabad airport, reports suggested that they were heading to the same destination for their annual holiday getaway. Their coordinated vacation timing further strengthened rumours that the two stars were spending the festive break together.

Wedding Rumours Continue

Speculation about the couple’s personal life has been ongoing for months. Reports claim that Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda got engaged in October and are planning a private wedding ceremony in early 2026, with close family and friends in attendance. However, neither actor has officially confirmed the news.

In a recent interview, Rashmika addressed the rumours cautiously, stating that she prefers to speak about personal matters only when the time is right.

On-Screen Pairing Loved by Fans

Rashmika and Vijay have previously shared screen space in popular films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, where their chemistry was widely appreciated. Since then, fans have closely followed their off-screen interactions, especially during festive holidays and vacations.

As the holiday season continues, fans eagerly await any official updates while enjoying the festive glimpses shared by the stars.

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