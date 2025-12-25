Dhurandhar 2 Announced: Ranveer Singh Returns in High-Octane Spy Sequel

The eagerly awaited sequel to Aditya Dhar’s espionage thriller “Dhurandhar 2” is set to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the festive occasion of Eid, the makers confirmed on Wednesday.

Written and co-produced by Dhar, best known for Uri: The Surgical Strike, the franchise draws inspiration from real covert missions and true events.

The first installment, released on December 5, turned into a massive blockbuster, reportedly collecting ₹597 crore across India and securing a position among the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

Building on this success, the team announced that “Dhurandhar 2” will have a grand pan-India and global release in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam — aligning with the celebrations of Eid, Gudi Padwa, and Ugadi.

According to the press note, exhibitors and distributors across South India highlighted strong viewer demand for dubbed versions, prompting the makers to broaden the film’s reach and grow the franchise across regions.

Starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the film features an impressive ensemble that includes Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and Manav Gohil.

“Dhurandhar 2” is presented by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, and produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande, and Lokesh Dhar.