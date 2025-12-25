December 27 Public Holiday: Offices, Schools Closed for Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

The birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji will be observed as a public holiday on Saturday, December 27, with government offices and educational institutions remaining closed in several regions. The decision has been taken in line with executive instructions issued by the Department of General Administration.

District Magistrate Arvind Bangari confirmed that all government and semi-government establishments, along with schools and colleges in the district, will remain shut on the day. Authorities have been directed to strictly implement the holiday order and ensure smooth observance of the occasion.

With the year-end holiday season already underway, public attention has turned to December 27 following Christmas celebrations on December 25. Many citizens have been seeking clarity on whether the day would be officially declared a holiday and the reason behind its observance.

Significance of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Birth Anniversary

December 27 commemorates the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, the tenth Guru of Sikhism. The day holds deep religious importance for the Sikh community. Devotees gather at gurdwaras to offer prayers, while Nagar Kirtans, processions, and spiritual programmes are organised in various parts of the country.

Due to the scale of religious activities and public participation, several state governments mark the occasion with an official holiday each year.

Uttar Pradesh Declares Statewide Holiday

In Uttar Pradesh, the status of December 27 had initially caused some confusion. However, the state government has now formally declared the day as a public holiday. As per the order issued by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, all government offices, schools, and colleges across the state will remain closed.

Departments have been instructed to reschedule meetings, examinations, and other official programmes planned for the day.

Essential Services to Continue

While most offices and institutions will remain closed, essential and emergency services will operate without disruption. The Chief Medical Officer confirmed that healthcare facilities and emergency response services will continue to function normally to ensure public safety.

The holiday allows citizens to participate in religious observances while also extending the year-end break for many families across the state

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