CAT 2025 Results Declared: Delhi Tops with Most 100 Percentilers

The results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 have been officially released, bringing the spotlight onto the country’s top MBA aspirants. Conducted by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode, the results were declared on December 24, 2025, ending weeks of anticipation for lakhs of candidates.

Students who appeared for the highly competitive entrance exam can now access and download their CAT 2025 scorecards through the official website using their registered login credentials. The scorecards include section-wise scaled scores along with the overall percentile, which will play a crucial role in the shortlisting process for IIMs and other leading management institutes.

CAT 2025 was held on November 30 across multiple centres nationwide, with approximately 2.58 lakh candidates taking the test. As expected, the competition at the top was intense, with several candidates securing exceptionally high percentiles ranging from 99 to a perfect 100.

Delhi Emerges as Top State for CAT 2025 Toppers

An analysis of the CAT 2025 toppers list shows a diverse geographical spread among candidates who achieved the highest possible score. Out of the 12 candidates who secured a flawless 100 percentile, Delhi produced the maximum number, with three candidates reaching the top.

Haryana and Gujarat followed closely, contributing two perfect scorers each. Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Odisha had one candidate each among the 100 percentile achievers. The data highlights nationwide representation among top performers, while Delhi stood out with the highest concentration of toppers.

Non-Engineers Dominate the Top Percentile Brackets

One of the most striking trends in CAT 2025 results is the strong presence of candidates from non-engineering academic backgrounds at the top. Among the 12 candidates who scored a perfect 100 percentile, nine were from non-engineering streams, while only three had engineering degrees.

This shift is significant, as engineering graduates have traditionally dominated CAT top ranks in previous years. Similar patterns were observed in the 99.99 and 99.98 percentile ranges, where non-engineers consistently outnumbered engineers, pointing to a broader academic diversity among top scorers.

Cut-Offs and Admission Process Ahead

Following the release of results, attention now turns to cut-offs and the admission process. Leading institutes such as IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Bangalore, and IIM Calcutta are expected to set percentile cut-offs ranging between 85 and 95, depending on category and programme requirements.

Other IIMs have announced cut-offs largely in the 85 to 90 percentile bracket. In addition, around 93 non-IIM institutions across the country will use CAT 2025 scores for admission into postgraduate management programmes, offering multiple pathways for candidates with strong scores.

With the CAT 2025 results now out, aspirants are gearing up for the next stages of group discussions, written ability tests, and personal interviews. The declaration marks a crucial milestone in the MBA admission cycle and sets the stage for an intensely competitive selection process in the months ahead.

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