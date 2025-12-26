December 26 School Holidays in Uttar Pradesh as Cold Wave Intensifies

A severe cold wave gripping large parts of Uttar Pradesh has prompted district administrations to announce school holidays today, December 26, and revised schedules to safeguard children from extreme winter conditions. With temperatures falling sharply and dense fog reducing visibility across several regions, authorities have temporarily suspended physical classes in multiple districts, prioritising student safety.

Schools Closed for Primary Classes in Varanasi

In Varanasi, the District Magistrate has ordered the closure of all educational institutions for students from nursery to Class 5. The directive applies to government, private, and aided schools and came into effect immediately. Officials have indicated that the holiday period may be extended if the cold wave continues in the coming days.

The decision follows a sharp dip in temperatures and persistent fog, which has made early morning travel unsafe for young children commuting to school.

Winter Holidays and Revised Timings in Other Districts

Several other districts across Uttar Pradesh, including Prayagraj, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Meerut, are also experiencing severe cold conditions. In some districts, schools have been closed up to Class 8, while others have opted to modify school timings instead of announcing complete holidays.

Where schools remain open, classes will now run from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm, allowing students to avoid exposure to intense cold during morning hours. Parents have been advised to verify updated schedules with their respective schools.

In Sambhal district, authorities have declared school holidays on December 26 and 27. All schools, from nursery to Class 12, across all boards will remain closed due to dense fog and extremely low visibility.

Weather Alerts Prompt Preventive Measures

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued yellow and orange alerts for several parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next 48 hours. In many areas, visibility has dropped below 50 metres, increasing the risk of road accidents. District officials have urged schools, transport operators, and parents to strictly follow safety guidelines.

Guidelines for Senior Students and Teachers

For students in Classes 9 to 12, whose examinations are approaching, schools have not been completely shut. However, revised timings are being enforced. Teachers have been instructed to ensure adequate heating arrangements in classrooms and permit students to wear heavy woollen clothing.

Schools have also been directed not to conduct classes during early morning or late evening hours. Parents are advised to stay updated through official school communication channels and district administration notifications.

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