2026 Indian Stock Market Holiday Calendar – Complete List

The Indian stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, observed a holiday on Thursday, December 25, 2025, to celebrate Christmas. This marks the final market holiday of the year, with trading set to resume on Friday.

According to market analysts, the holiday season has brought a temporary lull to trading activities. "The festive mood is palpable, and investors are likely to return with renewed enthusiasm on Friday," said a market expert.

The BSE and NSE have released their trading holiday calendar for 2026, listing 15 holidays, including national and religious events. The holiday count may increase if trading is suspended on January 15 for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.

Investors are also awaiting the Union Budget date, traditionally presented on February 1. If the government follows the usual timeline, exchanges may hold a special Budget trading session.

Global markets are also observing holiday closures, with US markets closing early and reopening on December 26. European markets, including Germany, the UK, and France, are also shut or operating on shortened hours.

The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) are also closed on Thursday.

Here's the NSE/BSE 2026 holiday list:

January 26: Republic Day

March 3: Holi

March 26: Shri Ram Navami

March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti

April 3: Good Friday

April 14: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1: Maharashtra Day

May 28: Bakri Id

June 26: Muharram

September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 20: Dussehra

November 10: Diwali – Balipratipada

November 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev

December 25: Christmas

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