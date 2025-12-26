2026 Indian Stock Market Holiday Calendar – Complete List
The Indian stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, observed a holiday on Thursday, December 25, 2025, to celebrate Christmas. This marks the final market holiday of the year, with trading set to resume on Friday.
According to market analysts, the holiday season has brought a temporary lull to trading activities. "The festive mood is palpable, and investors are likely to return with renewed enthusiasm on Friday," said a market expert.
The BSE and NSE have released their trading holiday calendar for 2026, listing 15 holidays, including national and religious events. The holiday count may increase if trading is suspended on January 15 for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections.
Investors are also awaiting the Union Budget date, traditionally presented on February 1. If the government follows the usual timeline, exchanges may hold a special Budget trading session.
Global markets are also observing holiday closures, with US markets closing early and reopening on December 26. European markets, including Germany, the UK, and France, are also shut or operating on shortened hours.
The Multi-Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) are also closed on Thursday.
Here's the NSE/BSE 2026 holiday list:
January 26: Republic Day
March 3: Holi
March 26: Shri Ram Navami
March 31: Shri Mahavir Jayanti
April 3: Good Friday
April 14: Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
May 1: Maharashtra Day
May 28: Bakri Id
June 26: Muharram
September 14: Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 20: Dussehra
November 10: Diwali – Balipratipada
November 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev
December 25: Christmas
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