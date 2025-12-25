Are Schools Open on December 26 After Christmas? State-Wise Update

With Christmas celebrations concluding on December 25, many parents and students are asking whether December 26 is a school holiday. In most parts of India, December 26 is not a school holiday, and educational institutions are expected to function as usual unless specific winter vacation schedules apply.

Since December 26 does not coincide with a national festival or gazetted holiday, most state governments and school managements have not declared a holiday for the day. As a result, schools across several states will reopen after the Christmas break.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, most government and private schools will remain open on December 26. Christmas Day on December 25 is observed as a holiday, but classes are scheduled to resume the very next day unless the school is following an extended winter vacation calendar.

Karnataka

Schools in Karnataka are also expected to function normally on December 26. While Christmas is observed as a holiday, the following day is treated as a regular working day for most institutions, especially in urban areas.

Kerala

In Kerala, Christmas is widely celebrated and December 25 is a public holiday. However, December 26 is generally not declared a holiday, and many schools resume classes, except for those institutions that are part of church-run or private managements offering an extended break.

Tamil Nadu

Schools across Tamil Nadu will mostly reopen on December 26. The state observes Christmas Day as a holiday, but there is no official announcement declaring December 26 as a school holiday.

Delhi and Uttar Pradesh

In Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, most government and private schools are expected to be open on December 26, as Christmas festivities conclude on December 25. However, some schools may remain closed if they are following winter vacation schedules announced earlier.

Other States

Across other parts of the country, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh, December 26 is largely treated as a regular school day. A few private or missionary-run schools may choose to extend the Christmas break, but this varies by institution.

Schools That May Remain Closed

Some schools, particularly Christian missionary institutions or schools following pre-declared winter vacation calendars, may remain closed on December 26 as part of extended holidays. Parents are advised to check official notices issued by individual schools to avoid confusion.

Conclusion

In summary, December 26 is not a nationwide school holiday. With Christmas celebrations over, most schools across states such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are open and operating normally. Any exceptions are based on individual school decisions or winter vacation schedules.

Parents and students are encouraged to confirm with their respective schools for exact timings and attendance requirements.

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