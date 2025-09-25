Petrol, Diesel Prices Updated for Dussehra: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City
Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) update petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 AM, aligning them with fluctuations in global crude oil markets and currency exchange rates. This daily revision ensures transparency and keeps consumers informed about the most accurate fuel prices.
Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India
Here are the city-wise petrol and diesel rates:
- New Delhi – Petrol: ₹94.72/L | Diesel: ₹87.62/L
- Mumbai – Petrol: ₹104.21/L | Diesel: ₹92.15/L
- Kolkata – Petrol: ₹103.94/L | Diesel: ₹90.76/L
- Chennai – Petrol: ₹100.75/L | Diesel: ₹92.34/L
- Ahmedabad – Petrol: ₹94.49/L | Diesel: ₹90.17/L
- Bengaluru – Petrol: ₹102.92/L | Diesel: ₹89.02/L
- Hyderabad – Petrol: ₹107.46/L | Diesel: ₹95.70/L
- Jaipur – Petrol: ₹104.72/L | Diesel: ₹90.21/L
- Lucknow – Petrol: ₹94.69/L | Diesel: ₹87.80/L
- Pune – Petrol: ₹104.04/L | Diesel: ₹90.57/L
- Chandigarh – Petrol: ₹94.30/L | Diesel: ₹82.45/L
- Indore – Petrol: ₹106.48/L | Diesel: ₹91.88/L
- Patna – Petrol: ₹105.58/L | Diesel: ₹93.80/L
- Surat – Petrol: ₹95.00/L | Diesel: ₹89.00/L
- Nashik – Petrol: ₹95.50/L | Diesel: ₹89.50/L
Why Petrol and Diesel Prices Change
Fuel prices in India have remained largely stable since May 2022, following tax reductions by the central and several state governments. While technically linked to global market trends, retail fuel prices are also shaped by taxes and regulatory measures.
Key Factors Affecting Fuel Prices:
- Crude Oil Prices: The biggest driver, as crude is the main raw material.
- Currency Exchange Rates: A weaker rupee against the dollar pushes up import costs.
- Taxes: Central and state taxes make up a significant part of the retail price, leading to regional differences.
- Refining Costs: Converting crude oil into petrol and diesel adds to the price.
- Demand and Supply: Higher demand often leads to price hikes.
How to Check Petrol and Diesel Prices via SMS
Consumers can easily check daily fuel rates through SMS:
- Indian Oil: Send RSP
to 9224992249
- BPCL: Send RSP to 9223112222
- HPCL: Send HP Price to 9222201122