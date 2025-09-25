Petrol, Diesel Prices Updated for Dussehra: Check Latest Fuel Rates in Your City

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) update petrol and diesel prices every day at 6 AM, aligning them with fluctuations in global crude oil markets and currency exchange rates. This daily revision ensures transparency and keeps consumers informed about the most accurate fuel prices.

Petrol and Diesel Price Today in India

Here are the city-wise petrol and diesel rates:

New Delhi – Petrol: ₹94.72/L | Diesel: ₹87.62/L

Mumbai – Petrol: ₹104.21/L | Diesel: ₹92.15/L

Kolkata – Petrol: ₹103.94/L | Diesel: ₹90.76/L

Chennai – Petrol: ₹100.75/L | Diesel: ₹92.34/L

Ahmedabad – Petrol: ₹94.49/L | Diesel: ₹90.17/L

Bengaluru – Petrol: ₹102.92/L | Diesel: ₹89.02/L

Hyderabad – Petrol: ₹107.46/L | Diesel: ₹95.70/L

Jaipur – Petrol: ₹104.72/L | Diesel: ₹90.21/L

Lucknow – Petrol: ₹94.69/L | Diesel: ₹87.80/L

Pune – Petrol: ₹104.04/L | Diesel: ₹90.57/L

Chandigarh – Petrol: ₹94.30/L | Diesel: ₹82.45/L

Indore – Petrol: ₹106.48/L | Diesel: ₹91.88/L

Patna – Petrol: ₹105.58/L | Diesel: ₹93.80/L

Surat – Petrol: ₹95.00/L | Diesel: ₹89.00/L

Nashik – Petrol: ₹95.50/L | Diesel: ₹89.50/L

Why Petrol and Diesel Prices Change

Fuel prices in India have remained largely stable since May 2022, following tax reductions by the central and several state governments. While technically linked to global market trends, retail fuel prices are also shaped by taxes and regulatory measures.

Key Factors Affecting Fuel Prices:

Crude Oil Prices: The biggest driver, as crude is the main raw material.

The biggest driver, as crude is the main raw material. Currency Exchange Rates: A weaker rupee against the dollar pushes up import costs.

A weaker rupee against the dollar pushes up import costs. Taxes: Central and state taxes make up a significant part of the retail price, leading to regional differences.

Central and state taxes make up a significant part of the retail price, leading to regional differences. Refining Costs: Converting crude oil into petrol and diesel adds to the price.

Converting crude oil into petrol and diesel adds to the price. Demand and Supply: Higher demand often leads to price hikes.

How to Check Petrol and Diesel Prices via SMS

Consumers can easily check daily fuel rates through SMS: