September 25 Stock Market Holiday or Not? Here’s What Investors Should Know

With multiple festivals and state-specific holidays lined up in September, investors are keen to know if September 25 is a trading holiday. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have confirmed that September 25, 2025, will not be a holiday. Both stock markets will remain open for normal trading sessions.

According to the official holiday calendar released earlier this year, September’s only stock market holiday was on Ganesh Chaturthi, September 8, 2025. Beyond this, there are no other nationwide trading holidays scheduled until October. This means that all equity, equity derivatives, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segments will function as usual on September 25.

Investors should note that while NSE and BSE follow a fixed list of trading holidays, regional banks and offices may observe local closures depending on state festivities. However, these do not affect the functioning of the stock exchanges unless explicitly announced in the annual calendar.

The next stock market closure is expected in October 2025, when exchanges will shut for Diwali Balipratipada and Dussehra, which are pan-India holidays marked by the market regulator. Until then, investors can continue to trade as usual.

In short, September 25 will be a normal trading day with both NSE and BSE operating on schedule.